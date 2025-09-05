Sexual misconduct scandal hits rebuilding Korea party

The Rebuilding Korea Party, the third-largest bloc in the National Assembly, has been shaken by allegations of sexual misconduct. Party spokesperson Kang Mi-jung announced her departure at a press conference at the Assembly on Thursday, citing “sexual harassment, assault and bullying” from colleagues she once trusted.Details of the allegations have yet to be fully disclosed. But in July of last year, a senior official said they endured unwanted physical contact in a taxi. In December, another case emerged involving harassment at a karaoke room. During a protest march calling for the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a male official allegedly made inappropriate remarks about a female staffer. Kang said complaints were raised internally but not resolved, forcing her to go public. She added that a secretary assisting the women’s committee had been assaulted by another party member.The party insisted it had followed internal rules and accepted the victims' demands. Still, controversy deepened after revelations that Choe Kang-wook, head of the Democratic Party's education and training institute, made dismissive comments about the case at a Rebuilding Korea Party political academy session on Sunday. Choe reportedly asked whether "forced rape had actually occurred" within the party. Critics said his remarks amounted to secondary victimization, and many questioned why he was invited in the first place.Choe has a history of misconduct. In April 2022, he received a six-month suspension from the Democratic Party for sexual remarks during a parliamentary committee session. In November 2023, he sparked outrage again with derogatory comments toward women in the Yoon administration. Inviting such a figure to speak at a time when the Rebuilding Korea Party faced misconduct allegations seemed certain to cause further harm. It also undercut the party’s acting leader, Kim Sun-min, who in May had pledged “zero tolerance” for secondary victimization and expressed sympathy for victims.The Democratic Party also faces scrutiny. Chairman Jung Chung-rae ordered an immediate investigation into Choe’s remarks, but he was the one who appointed Choe as head of training. Entrusting party education to someone previously disciplined for harassment reflects poorly on Democratic Party leadership.The Rebuilding Korea Party’s charter explicitly commits to ensuring women’s political participation and advancing gender equality. Yet it now finds itself accused not only of mishandling misconduct but also of compounding the harm. Both the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Democratic Party must provide clear explanations and take responsibility. Without such accountability, Korean politics risks remaining trapped in a cycle of repeated offenses and secondary victimization.