Some books are read and reread over the years. They are taken from the shelf at any page, opened at random, and still speak with clarity. For me, one such work is Leo Tolstoy’s "A Calendar of Wisdom" (1910), a two-volume collection spanning more than 600 pages. I tend to return to it whenever the spirit feels impoverished.Tolstoy spent 15 years gathering wisdom from nearly 300 saints, philosophers and thinkers, combining their words with his own reflections in the form of a daily journal. He called it “the accumulation of centuries of wisdom in one book.” Writer Sarah Ban Breathnach described it as the work that gave Tolstoy his reason for being, calling it “a profound and passionate collaboration between the Creator and a great writer.”On a recent day, I opened the book to a page for October. By chance, or perhaps not, it was filled with passages on God and love. Only days earlier, I had heard someone remark, “Do not ask who God is, but live by God’s teachings.” A similar point was raised during events marking the 15th anniversary of Father Lee Tae-seok’s passing. People were urged not only to remember him, but also to live in the way he did.Directly beneath an unattributed line about worship without practice, Tolstoy cited Immanuel Kant: “Religion is the recognition all of our duties as divine commands.” In other words, morality itself is God. Another voice, Lucy Mallory, offered a sharper view: “God is not an idol to be flattered with prayers, but an ideal to be realized in life.”Tolstoy added his own reminder that the important thing is not to forget God, not only to remember God with the lips, but to live as though God sees all our actions, rewarding or reproving them. Russian peasants, he noted, often asked one another, “Have you forgotten God?”Turning a few more pages, the focus shifted to love. One entry said that love offers us a blessed secret — the secret of being in harmony with ourselves and with all others. Another, from religious thinker and social reformer Theodore Parker, concluded that “religion is the highest form of love.” Tolstoy appended a final sentiment that felt like a summary: that the more one loves, the more love one receives. The more one receives, the easier it becomes to love others. And so love is infinite.