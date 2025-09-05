National football team forward shakes off disappointment over failed Germany move

With his potential transfer to the top German league foiled, Korea international forward Oh Hyeon-gyu has already moved on and is ready to stay locked in for the national team's upcoming friendly matches in the United States.Oh, who has been playing for the Belgian outfit KRC Genk since last year, was reportedly on his way to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga during the German transfer window last month. However, VfB Stuttgart reportedly balked at Oh's medical history, and the two sides failed to reach an agreement.Speaking to Korean reporters at the national team camp in New York, Oh acknowledged that negotiations had not gone as smoothly as he would have liked."I was disappointed, because physically and mentally, I was ready," Oh said before a training session at Icahn Stadium, where he and his Korea teammates are preparing for friendlies against the United States on Saturday in New Jersey and Mexico on Tuesday in Tennessee. "But I put it all behind me when I left Stuttgart for the United States. I think it wouldn't be professional for me to stay down on myself and wallow in sadness over something like this. Life wouldn't be so fun if only good things happened to you all the time."The 24-year-old striker began his European career with the Scottish side Celtic FC in January 2023 and then moved to Belgium in July 2024. Playing in the Bundesliga, widely regarded as one of the top leagues, would have represented a significant step forward in the young forward's development."I was looking forward to having a chance to play as a striker in the Bundesliga, but I am sure Stuttgart had their own reasons," Oh said of the would-be transfer.Addressing reports that a knee ligament injury he'd suffered as a boy was a deal breaker, Oh said: "Since high school, I've never had any knee pains or missed time because of knee issues. I've been just fine throughout my pro career, and I've already been with Celtic and Genk."Oh netted 12 goals in 41 matches in all competitions last season and has scored twice in six matches so far this season. He is among the forwards vying for a spot on the Korean World Cup squad for next summer, which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. There, he hopes to draw attention from more clubs around the world."Rather than harboring any feelings toward Stuttgart, I will try to push myself hard and prove myself on the market," Oh said. "If I become good enough to a point where any team would want to sign me, then there wouldn't be any problem."Oh said being back with the national team has helped him shake off his disappointment because "I am really happy to be here wearing our national team emblem.""I can't wait for the U.S. and Mexico matches. In addition to Korean fans, everyone around the world will be watching," Oh said. "I am ready to go, and I will let my goals do the talking."Yonhap