 Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham chairman after divisive 25-year tenure
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham chairman after divisive 25-year tenure

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 13:49
Daniel Levy, then-executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United on Oct. 19, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. [AP/YONHAP]

Daniel Levy, then-executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United on Oct. 19, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Daniel Levy has stepped down as Tottenham chairman, the club announced Thursday, ending the nearly 25-year tenure of a divisive figure known for keeping the Premier League team profitable but being unable to turn it into a trophy-winning force.
 
The 63-year-old Levy, who was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League, said he has left his role with Tottenham now a “global heavyweight competing at the highest level.”
 

Related Article

“It hasn’t always been an easy journey," Levy said, “but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”
 
Levy's departure comes several months after Tottenham ended a 17-year trophy drought by beating Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final. It was the first major title for Spurs since they won the English League Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since they won the UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — for the second time in 1984.
 
Known as a fierce and uncompromising negotiator in the transfer market, Levy was also accused by many Tottenham fans of chasing profits over silverware in failing to fully back some of the most high-profile managers in football that he employed in recent years, such as José Mourinho and Antonio Conte.
 
There were protests against his tenure last season, when Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League — one place above the bottom three — despite the club being among the so-called “Big Six” in English football and owning one of the best stadiums in world football.
 
Levy oversaw the move from White Hart Lane to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, its home since 2019 and now a venue for concerts and other sporting events like boxing and NFL.
 
Tottenham said there would be “no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club” in light of the departure of Levy, who reportedly owns around 30 percent of the share capital of ENIC, the club's majority owner.
 
Peter Charrington has become nonexecutive chairman, and he thanked Levy and his family for “their commitment and loyalty to the club over so many years.”

AP
tags tottenham premier league football

More in World

Trump signs order to bring lower Japanese auto tariffs into effect

Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham chairman after divisive 25-year tenure

Trump will host top tech CEOs at a White House dinner. Musk won't be there.

U.S. considers banning Iranians from shopping at Costco during UN meeting

U.S. says it is restricting visas of some Central American nationals over China ties

Related Stories

Arsenal loss sets stage for Tottenham to return to Champions League

Tottenham overwhelmed by relentless Liverpool in 6-3 shellacking

Arsenal beat Chelsea to move level with Spurs in top-four race

[VIDEO] Ange Postecoglou on title chances: 'It’s a long way to go‘

[VIDEO] Bergvall: 'It's a dream to start in the Premier League'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)