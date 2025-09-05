 Putin says any Western troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 16:02
In this photo released by the Roscongress Foundation, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia on Sept. 5. [AP/YONHAP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Moscow to attack.
 
Putin was speaking a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 countries had pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, including an international force on land, sea and in the air.
 

Russia has long argued that one of its reasons for going to war in Ukraine was to prevent NATO from admitting Kyiv as a member and placing its forces in Ukraine.
 
"Therefore, if some troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction," Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok.
 
"And if decisions are reached that lead to peace, to long-term peace, then I simply do not see any sense in their presence on the territory of Ukraine, full stop." 

Reuters
