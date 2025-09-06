Luxury brands reimagine ordinary items as high-end products
Published: 06 Sep. 2025, 07:01
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Plastic bags, paint cans and orange juice cartons are strutting into the luxury aisle — ordinary objects reborn as status symbols.
Luxury and fashion houses are increasingly releasing products that mimic everyday items. Analysts say this trend reflects the intersection of luxury brands’ pursuit of differentiation and consumers' desire for unique purchases that set them apart from others.
French luxury brand Balenciaga recently unveiled a men’s tote bag resembling a municipal garbage bag, according to industry sources. Made of polyamide and other materials that can withstand up to 10 kilograms (22 pounds), the crinkled blue bag is nearly indistinguishable from a plastic sack.
It retails for $995 on the brand’s official U.S. website and 1.47 million won ($1,050) on its Korean site. Balenciaga has previously released a 2 million won clutch modeled after a potato chip bag, an 8 million won bag shaped like a coffee cup and a 4 million won bracelet resembling transparent tape.
French luxury giant Louis Vuitton has also produced a bag shaped like a paint can, while Italy’s Moschino has sold purses that look like orange juice cartons and clutches resembling celery stalks — all priced in the hundreds of thousands of won.
Similar cases date back several years. In 2018, Celine released a clear vinyl bag designed to look like a plastic shopping sack while Vetements in 2016 found success with a 300,000 won T-shirt emblazoned with the DHL courier logo.
In China, a bag by French sportswear brand Decathlon, modeled after a sack with industrial-style fabric, has recently become popular. The bag has been spotted in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai, with social media posts asking where to buy it, according to local Chinese media.
Experts say this "everyday appropriation" strategy reflects wealthy consumers' desire for exclusive luxury consumption. An ordinary design with a luxury logo becomes instantly recognizable, yet unattainable for most.
Gaby Harris, a professor of fashion culture at Manchester Metropolitan University, told The Guardian that such items embody “the privilege of the wealthy to engage with mass consumption while retaining exclusivity.”
“The main target for these products is customers who already own plenty of luxury goods,” a fashion industry insider noted.
Kwak Keum-joo, professor emeritus of psychology at Seoul National University, described it as “a new consumption psychology where the wealthy showcase their status as ‘true rich.’”
Such products often gain attention when carried by celebrities like Lauren Sanchez, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, or supermodel Gigi Hadid.
For luxury brands, the buzz itself is a key goal. These items tend to spread virally on social media, particularly among Gen Z consumers, sparking debates online.
Balenciaga’s plastic bag-inspired tote has been called “absurdly overpriced” and “the world’s most expensive garbage bag,” though others praised it as “experimental” and insisted, “There will always be buyers.”
Some analysts see the trend as a response to declining traditional luxury consumption. Global luxury brand sales fell between 1 and 3 percent last year to 1.48 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion), according to consulting firm Bain & Company.
But critics argue that this strategy has its limits.
“This kind of thing stopped being relevant after Andy Warhol did the Campbell’s soup tins,” Orsola de Castro, an author and a co-founder of the activist group Fashion Revolution, told The Guardian. “Then it made sense. Then it had a rebellious spirit. Then it was making a point.”
"The American elite is in flux […] for a long time, it was about people not wanting to flaunt wealth," said Sean Monahan, a trend forecaster, in an interview with The Guardian. "Now, it’s unclear where people are in the status hierarchy."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)