 Trump taps Maj. Gen. Hilbert to command Eighth Army
Published: 06 Sep. 2025, 09:31
A U.S. soldier participates in a military contest at a base in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi, on June 2. [YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, former commander of the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division, to be promoted to lieutenant general and command the Eighth Army, a unit headquartered in South Korea, the Pentagon said Friday.
 
If confirmed, Hilbert will serve as the Eighth Army commander as well as chief of staff of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
 
The Eighth Army commander position has been vacant for months as Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve left the post following appointment as senior military assistant to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth earlier this year.

