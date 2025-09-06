 Pentagon's defense strategy draft prioritizes U.S. homeland protection over China threat: report
Pentagon's defense strategy draft prioritizes U.S. homeland protection over China threat: report

Published: 06 Sep. 2025, 09:26
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers his speech during the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on May 31. [AP/YONHAP]

A draft of a new U.S. defense document prioritizes protecting the United States' homeland and Western Hemisphere, a report said Friday, a move away from its yearslong focus on deterring the "pacing threat" from an increasingly assertive China.
 
Politico, a U.S. news outlet, reported, citing three people, that the draft of the Pentagon's National Defense Strategy (NDS) puts domestic and regional missions above countering China and Russia. The draft was sent to the desk of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week, it said.
 
The move would represent a major shift from recent U.S. administrations, including President Donald Trump's first administration, that focused on countering threats from America's top strategic rival, China, the outlet said, noting it could inflame "China hawks" in both Democratic and Republican parties.
 
In May, Hegseth directed Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, known as a supporter of a more isolationist policy approach, to draw up the Pentagon's 2025 NDS to prioritize raising "burden-sharing" with allies and deterring threats from China in the Indo-Pacific.
 
South Korean policymakers have been carefully watching developments on the formulation of the new defense document, which could affect America's policy regarding the operation of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea, and the way Seoul and Washington, as the treaty allies, cooperate to ensure security on the Korean Peninsula.
 
Aside from the NDS, Colby's team is responsible for a global U.S. force posture review and a theater air and missile defense review, which are expected to be released as soon as next month, Politico reported.

Yonhap
tags United States China Pete Hegseth Pentagon National Defense Strategy

