Seoul's top envoy expresses 'serious responsibility' after some 300 Koreans detained in U.S. immigration raid, vows to visit Washington if necessary
Published: 06 Sep. 2025, 17:43
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Saturday he feels a “serious sense of responsibility” after a U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor–LG Energy Solution battery plant construction site in Georgia left more than 300 South Koreans among 475 people detained.
Cho confirmed the figure during an emergency task force meeting at the Government Complex Seoul and added he may personally travel to Washington if necessary.
“I feel a grave sense of responsibility that so many of our citizens were arrested in this way,” Cho said.
Cho said the ministry has established a special task force under his leadership to coordinate a response.
“We are considering sending senior officials to the site immediately, and if necessary, I will personally travel to Washington to hold talks with the U.S. administration,” he added.
The foreign minister also conveyed President Lee Jae Myung’s position that “the rights of our citizens, as well as the business and economic activities of our investing companies, must not be unfairly infringed during the U.S. law enforcement process.” Cho said Lee instructed the Korean Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in Atlanta to mobilize all resources for a swift resolution.
Seoul has already lodged a formal protest.
Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a conveyed concerns and regret to U.S. chargé d’affaires ad interim Joseph Yun in Seoul the previous day, urging Washington to ensure that the legitimate rights of Korean nationals are respected.
“The Foreign Ministry will continue to coordinate closely with the Industry Ministry, business associations and companies to deliver a comprehensive response,” Cho added.
The raid took place on Thursday at the Hyundai–LG joint venture HL-GA Battery Company site in Savannah, Georgia. U.S. authorities described it as part of a broad crackdown on undocumented workers.
Most of those detained were being held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Folkston, Georgia.
U.S. President Donald Trump defended the operation, calling the detainees “illegal aliens” who “came through with Biden’s [administration]” and said law enforcement authorities were “doing their job.”
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
