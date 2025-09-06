 North Korean leader Kim returns home from trip to China: state media
Published: 06 Sep. 2025, 09:34
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centerm gets off his private train with his young daughter, Ju-ae, back, at Pyongyang Station on Sept. 5, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived home from his trip to Beijing to attend a military parade, along with summits with the Chinese and Russian leaders, Pyongyang's state media said Friday.
 
"[Kim] returned to Pyongyang in the afternoon of Sept. 5 after finishing his visit to the People's Republic of China," the Korean Central News Agency said in a brief report.
 
Kim was seen getting off his private train with his daughter Ju-ae in a photo released by the North's official news agency.
 
It marked Kim's fifth trip to China, following his last in January 2019.
 
It also marked Kim's debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage as he was accompanied by Ju-ae, fueling speculation that she is the likely heir apparent in the communist dynasty.

