 Court rejects detention warrant against 2 suspects over kidnapping attempt
Published: 06 Sep. 2025, 10:44
A suspect, center, who allegedly attempted to kidnap children in late August enters the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul for questioning on Sept. 5. [YONHAP]

A suspect, center, who allegedly attempted to kidnap children in late August enters the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul for questioning on Sept. 5. [YONHAP]

 
A Seoul court on Friday rejected a request from law enforcement authorities to detain two suspects for allegedly attempting to kidnap elementary school children last week.
 
The Seoul Western District Court denied the warrant for two men in their 20s facing charges of making three attempts to lure children into their car by offering them a ride home in late August.
 
"At the current stage, it is difficult to acknowledge the reason and need for the detention," the court said, noting the suspects are not likely to destroy evidence or flee.
 
The kidnapping attempts failed as the targeted children left the scene safely. Police had earlier sought arrest warrants for two of the three suspects.
 
Police, meanwhile, plan to continue the investigation without physical detention by conducting forensic analyses of seized smartphones.

Court rejects detention warrant against 2 suspects over kidnapping attempt

