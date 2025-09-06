YouTuber 'Great Library' found dead at 47
Published: 06 Sep. 2025, 14:23 Updated: 06 Sep. 2025, 14:26
Na Dong-hyeon, a pioneering first-generation internet broadcaster better known by his online moniker “Great Library,” or Daedoseogwan, was found dead at his home in Seoul on Saturday. He was 47.
According to the Gwangjin Police Station, Na was discovered at around 8:40 a.m. at his residence in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, after an acquaintance reported him missing. The acquaintance told authorities that Na had failed to show up for a scheduled appointment and could not be reached by phone.
Investigators said no suicide note was found at the scene, and there were no indications of foul play. Police added that there were no immediate signs suggesting either suicide or homicide.
Na launched his broadcasting career around 2010, rising to prominence as one of Korea’s earliest internet streamers. Over the years, he built a large following and eventually amassed 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube.
In recent years, he primarily uploaded game reaction videos, maintaining an active online presence.
Just two days before his death, Na attended the 2026 Spring/Summer Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.
