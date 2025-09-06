 YouTuber 'Great Library' found dead at 47
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

YouTuber 'Great Library' found dead at 47

Published: 06 Sep. 2025, 14:23 Updated: 06 Sep. 2025, 14:26
YouTuber Great Library, or Daedoseogwan [SCREEN CAPTURE]

YouTuber Great Library, or Daedoseogwan [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Na Dong-hyeon, a pioneering first-generation internet broadcaster better known by his online moniker “Great Library,” or Daedoseogwan, was found dead at his home in Seoul on Saturday. He was 47.
 
According to the Gwangjin Police Station, Na was discovered at around 8:40 a.m. at his residence in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, after an acquaintance reported him missing. The acquaintance told authorities that Na had failed to show up for a scheduled appointment and could not be reached by phone.
 
Investigators said no suicide note was found at the scene, and there were no indications of foul play. Police added that there were no immediate signs suggesting either suicide or homicide.
 
Na launched his broadcasting career around 2010, rising to prominence as one of Korea’s earliest internet streamers. Over the years, he built a large following and eventually amassed 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube.
 
In recent years, he primarily uploaded game reaction videos, maintaining an active online presence. 
 
Just two days before his death, Na attended the 2026 Spring/Summer Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.
 
 
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom. 

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Great Library Daedoseogwan death

More in Social Affairs

YouTuber 'Great Library' found dead at 47

Gangneung to impose water restrictions amid worsening drought

Court rejects detention warrant against 2 suspects over kidnapping attempt

From Go to jump rope: Kids in Korea look for more than academics in cram schools

Seoul protests U.S. ICE detention of 300 Korean nationals

Related Stories

More than a feeling

From ‘The Vegetarian’ to ‘Calculus,’ what books do students in Korea read?

An edible library

Forget a comfy couch, how about cozying up with a book under the sea?

Korean Cultural Center library in New York wins iF Design Award for blending tradition with modernity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)