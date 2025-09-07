 Cheaper out of the gate
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 16:24
Eggs are organized at a discount store in Seoul on Sept. 7. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Friday that it will lower the farm gate prices of eggs and offer discounts to lower the price of eggs.
 
The ministry will be working with discount stores and Nonghyup to offer price discounts and discount subsidies.
 
The ministry, working with the Korea Egg Producer Association, previously lowered the farm gate price of "large" eggs from 180 won (13 cents) to 174 won on Wednesday. Large eggs are those that weigh between 52 and 60 grams (1.8 and 2.1 ounces).
 
The Agriculture Ministry also plans to lower the price of extra-large eggs.
 
