Minting memories of liberty
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 17:17
The Bank of Korea announced on Sept. 7 that the winners of the 80th Liberation Anniversary commemorative coins, shown in this picture, will be selected through a random draw conducted by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation on Sept 9. The results will be announced at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 via the corporation’s official website. [Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation]
