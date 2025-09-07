 Minting memories of liberty
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Minting memories of liberty

Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 17:17
The Bank of Korea announced on Sept. 7 that the winners of the 80th Liberation Anniversary commemorative coins, shown in this picture, will be selected through a random draw conducted by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation on Sept. 9. The results will be announced at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 via the corporation’s official website. [KOREA MINTING AND SECURITY PRINTING CORPORATION]

The Bank of Korea announced on Sept. 7 that the winners of the 80th Liberation Anniversary commemorative coins, shown in this picture, will be selected through a random draw conducted by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation on Sept. 9. The results will be announced at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 via the corporation’s official website. [KOREA MINTING AND SECURITY PRINTING CORPORATION]

 
The Bank of Korea announced on Sept. 7 that the winners of the 80th Liberation Anniversary commemorative coins, shown in this picture, will be selected through a random draw conducted by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation on Sept 9. The results will be announced at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 via the corporation’s official website. [Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation] 
tags commemorative coins BOK 80th liberation anniversary

More in Economy

Gov't finalizes reorganization plan to dismantle prosecution

Minting memories of liberty

Cheaper out of the gate

Why is Korea’s birth rate, once the lowest, now inching up?

Exports and equity income drive Korea's current account surplus growth

Related Stories

Commemorative coins for Paris Olympics arrive in Korea

Central bank's true role brought into question by pandemic

Kim focuses on ties with Russia, avoids mention of U.S. relations in Liberation Day speech

Flags of our fathers and mothers

Three triumphant art exhibitions to visit on Korea's Liberation Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)