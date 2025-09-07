BMW iX3 debuts as first 'Neue Klasse' EV with 500-mile range
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 13:33 Updated: 07 Sep. 2025, 14:12
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
MUNICH — BMW lifted the lid on the latest iX3 electric SUV on Friday, the first model under the banner of the historic "Neue Klasse,” aiming to replicate the resurgent era of six decades ago.
With a striking design change featuring a smaller, retro-inspired kidney grille, the tech-savvy electric SUV comes with a new display design that no other brand has ever tried.
Its mileage extended to 805 kilometers (500 miles) on a single charge for the best EV range in BMW’s lineup.
“The iX3 is much more than just one new car. It represents a completely new model generation; a massive leap that will shape the entire brand for years to come,” said BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse during a media event on Friday in Munich ahead of the car’s official unveiling to the public planned at the IAA Mobility 2025 that kicks off on Tuesday.
The Neue Klasse was a breakthrough series in the 1960s that helped lift BMW out of a downturn. The BMW 1500, a mid-size sedan, was the very first Neue Klasse model. With the iX3 echoing the spirit of the 1500, BMW is striving to revive the golden age that defined its legacy.
The inaugural iX3 is slated for market release in early 2026 across European markets. A rollout in Asian regions, including Korea, is expected by mid-2026.
‘Hands on the wheel, eyes on the road’
The most defining innovation of the new iX3 is the Panoramic iDrive system, an expansive display spanning the width between the A-pillars that projects information onto a nano-coated black surface.
The display relocates many functions from the dashboard, such as the date, charging status and vehicle settings, enabling drivers to stay fully informed while keeping their eyes on the road. Data concerning performance, such as remaining range, are on the driver's side of the screen, while up to six other items can be customized.
“It was one of the most discussed decisions we made, through deep consideration to realize BMW’s fabled driver-oriented ‘hands on the wheel, eyes on the road’ principle,” said Mike Reichelt, senior vice president who spearheads Neue Klasse, during an interview with the Korean press.
A 17.9-inch touchscreen with an unconventional parallelogram design is positioned at the heart of the dashboard, serving as the main interface for navigation, media, smartphone integration and other infotainment features.
Individual customer feedback and data from over 10 million BMWs were studied for the groundbreaking display, with more than 3,000 customers contributing to the development process.
Four ‘super brains’
The iX3 is equipped with four advanced “super brains,” delivering computational performance that is 20 times faster than in traditional cars.
One of these four computers, called the Heart of Joy, manages critical subsystems such as the powertrain, braking, energy recuperation and steering, playing a pivotal role in optimizing powertrain performance and driving dynamics.
“We recuperate more than 95 percent of all brake situations and it is the smoothest stopping I ever had; If you close your eyes, then you can't notice when the car stops,” said Reichelt.
The “superbrain” behind BMW’s automated driving has also been enhanced, allowing the system to better sense and execute the driver’s intentions. For instance, when using adaptive cruise control, lightly pressing the brake pedal no longer disables the function, with only a firm press deactivating it. The system also permits drivers to keep their hands off the steering wheel for extended periods.
Ditching conventional prismatic battery cells, the iX3 is mounted with a high-voltage cylindrical battery, achieving a 10 percent reduction in weight while increasing energy density by 20 percent.
It can travel up to 805 kilometers on a single charge based on WLTP standards, significantly outperforming rivals such as the Tesla Model Y Long Range, which runs for about 550 kilometers, and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which travels 600 kilometers. In Korea, the estimated range by the Ministry of Environment is expected to reach approximately 600 kilometers.
The i3, BMW's electric sedan counterpart, is slated for a global debut in 2026. BMW plans to launch over 40 new models based on the Neue Klasse lineup by 2027.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)