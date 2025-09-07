Lotte, Naver to partner on 'Agentic Enterprise' with AI
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 16:38
Lotte’s retail division, including Lotte Mart and Korea Seven, is partnering with Naver to accelerate its digital transformation in both online and offline distribution using AI.
The agreement came on Friday when Sam Kim, vice chairman and CEO of the retail headquarters of Lotte Retail Group, and other Lotte executives visited Naver 1784, the name of the Naver headquarters building located in the Gyeonggi city of Seongnam, to meet with Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon and other executives and discuss bilateral collaboration.
The two sides agreed to form a strategic partnership in four key areas — AI, shopping, marketing and environmental, social and governance practices — according to Lotte Retail Group on Sunday.
Through this partnership, the companies aim to combine Naver’s digital innovation capabilities with Lotte’s extensive offline distribution infrastructure to create new AI-driven shopping experiences.
The two companies will cooperate on Lotte Retail Group’s transition to what it calls an “Agentic Enterprise” and will review the phased development of four retail-specific AI agent systems in shopping, merchandising, operations and management support.
In the shopping sector, the collaboration will leverage Naver’s platform ecosystem and Lotte’s online and offline networks to enhance customer convenience. One initiative includes a year-end joint promotion in which customers will receive 10 percent back in Naver Pay points when making payments using Naver Pay money or points at Lotte Mart and Lotte Super.
The companies are also exploring ways to use Lotte’s offline retail spaces — including Lotte Department Store, Lotte Mart and Lotte Super — to give top Naver sellers physical channels to reach customers.
“I hope we can create synergies across various areas by combining Lotte’s leading offline infrastructure with Naver’s digital and AI innovation capabilities,” said Kim.
“We believe this partnership will deliver a new wave of innovation in AI shopping by merging Naver’s and Lotte’s e-commerce infrastructures,” said Choi. “Team Naver will strategically leverage its technological strengths and partnerships to support this digital transformation.”
