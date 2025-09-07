Consular officials begin meeting Koreans detained in U.S. immigration crackdown

Consular officials on Saturday started meeting Korean nationals detained in a recent U.S. immigration crackdown at an electric vehicle battery plant construction site in Georgia, checking their health and other conditions, according to Seoul officials.The officials from Korea's Consulate General in Atlanta had consultations with them at an immigration detention center in Folkston, after U.S. immigration authorities arrested them during Thursday's raid in the site operated by Korean companies, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Bryan County.During the raid, 475 people were arrested. Of them, more than 300 are Koreans. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that they were found to be working illegally in the United States, including those on short-term or recreational visas that prohibit them from working."During the consultations, consuls are basically checking if there are any humanitarian issues or inconveniences, and asking the U.S. side to ensure that those issues won't arise," an official from the Korean government's on-site support team.The on-site team is currently led by Cho Ki-joong, consul general at the Korean Embassy in Washington. The team focuses on ensuring that the detained Koreans will be set free as soon as possible amid concerns that the investigation process could be prolonged.Those arrested in the raid are currently at the Folkston ICE Processing Center in Georgia, and they will be moved based on their individual circumstances, according to U.S. officials.U.S. officials cast Thursday's raid as "the largest single site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations." U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his support Friday for the ICE operation, describing those detained as "illegal aliens."ICE unveiled a short video clip of the raid into the Korean plant site, showing Korean and other workers being screened, shackled with handcuffs and metal chains, and loaded onto an "inmate transport" vehicle.Yonhap