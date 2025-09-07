Seoul city to offer gift certificates ahead of Chuseok holiday
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 18:18
The Seoul Metropolitan Government will issue e-Seoul Sarang gift certificates in October, offering discounts of up to 12 percent ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the city announced on Sunday.
The certificates function as prepaid digital vouchers that residents can use like cash at small businesses, restaurants and traditional markets within each district.
The city will issue 276 billion won ($199 million) worth of coupons, with 11 districts planning additional payback events of 2 to 5 percent. Payback refers to a program where users receive part of their spending back in the form of coupons.
Since the certificates already come with a 7 percent discount, residents in some districts will enjoy an effective discount rate of up to 12 percent.
Jung District will return 2 percent of payments, while Yongsan, Seongbuk, Gangseo, Dongjak and Gwanak districts will return 3 percent. Seodaemun, Yangcheon, Guro, Geumcheon and Gangnam districts will offer 5 percent.
The coupons can only be used at participating businesses in the district where they were purchased. A Jongno Sarang gift certificate, for example, can only be used in Jongno, not in the neighboring Jung District. The amount is "paid back" the following month in the form of e-Seoul Sarang gift certificates, and the program ends once a district’s allocated funds run out.
Foreign residents in Seoul can also purchase the certificates if they complete identity verification.
To prevent server overload, Seoul will stagger the release over three days.
Certificates for nine districts including Yongsan, Seocho, Jungnang and Gwanak will go on sale Sept. 16. Another nine districts, including Gangbuk, Dobong, Mapo, and Seongdong, will follow on Sept. 17. The remaining seven districts, including Geumcheon, Eunpyeong and Gangnam, will start on Sept. 18.
Sales begin at 9 a.m. each day through the Seoul Pay+ app and Naver Pay. To reduce traffic, some app functions, such as store searches, will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the three-day sale period.
Residents can purchase up to 500,000 won per month through the Seoul Pay+ app, with a holding limit of 1.5 million won.
Unused coupons can be fully canceled. For purchases made by bank transfer, refunds are available if more than 60 percent of the balance has been used. Coupons purchased with credit cards cannot be refunded or transferred.
“We expect the expanded discounts to help both citizens preparing for Chuseok and small businesses struggling with weak domestic demand,” said Lee Hae-sun, director-general of the city's Global City Policy Bureau.
Separately, the city rejected claims that Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon plans to discontinue issuing local gift certificates next year. Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui of the Democratic Party wrote on Facebook on Saturday that the city was reviewing such a suspension.
Spokesperson Lee Min-kyung refuted the claim in a statement on Sunday.
“Rep. Jeon distorted facts to make it appear that the city is considering discontinuing the program,” Lee said. “This is clearly false and misleads citizens. We urge her to immediately stop spreading such irresponsible misinformation.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)