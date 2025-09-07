 Korean arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting high schooler in Japan
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 14:06 Updated: 07 Sep. 2025, 14:27
This image shows Shin, a Korean man who was arrested in Japan on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Japanese high school girl. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A Korean man was arrested in Tokyo for allegedly sexually assaulting a Japanese high school girl, Japanese media reported on Thursday.
 
Police took the man, identified by his surname Shin, into custody on suspicion of sexually assaulting the teenage girl at a dormitory at Hitotsubashi University, where he was enrolled at the time, on March 4. He reportedly graduated from university later that same month, according to Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun.
 

Investigators said Shin met the girl about a week before the incident through a language-learning app. The girl had expressed interest in learning Korean and about Korean culture, and Shin proposed meeting in person.
 
On the day of the alleged incident, the two had lunch together. Shin then invited the girl to visit his university, saying she could tour the campus if she was considering applying. He brought her to his dormitory, where the alleged assault occurred.
 
The victim went to the police station with her mother on March 6 and reported the incident.
 
“I did kiss her and touch her body,” Shin said during police questioning. “But I didn’t go any further than that.”
 
Hitotsubashi University expressed remorse over the alleged incident.
 
“We deeply regret that a student from our university was arrested on suspicion of rape,” a spokesperson for Hitotsubashi University said. “We will fully cooperate with the investigation going forward.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
