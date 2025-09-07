Giants' Lee Jung-hoo continues hot streak despite 3-2 loss to Cardinals
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 15:42
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo extended his hot streak with another multihit performance, his third in a row, in a 3-2 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday.
Lee started as leadoff hitter and center fielder and went 2-for-4 at the plate. The performance followed a four-hit outing on Friday that included his 11th triple of the season, one RBI and two runs scored. Saturday marked his 30th multihit game of the 2025 season.
In his first at-bat, Lee reached base on a fielder’s error. He then singled to left in the third inning off Cardinals starter Andre Pallante, driving a 129-kilometer-per-hour (80-mile-per-hour) knuckle curve past shortstop. After grounding out in the fifth, Lee added another single in the eighth, sending Kyle Leahy’s first-pitch 146-kilometer-per-hour slider into right-center.
Lee has rebounded after hitting just .143 in June. He raised his average to .278 in July and .300 in August. This month, though only through four games, he is hitting .600 with nine hits in 15 at-bats. His season average climbed from .267 to .269, putting him on the verge of returning to the .270 range.
Lee’s resurgence has coincided with a turnaround for the Giants.
The team had won 11 of its last 13 games before falling 3-2 to the Cardinals on Saturday after blowing a 2-0 lead in the ninth.
Despite the loss, the Giants stay competitive in the National League West, sitting in third place, five games behind the San Diego Padres. They also trail the New York Mets by four games for the final National League wild-card spot.
