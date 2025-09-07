Korea head coach praises captain Son Heung-min for leadership in win over U.S.

Days after discussing the possibility of replacing Son Heung-min as captain of the Korean men's national football team, head coach Hong Myung-bo praised the superstar's leadership following an away victory over the United States.Son had a goal and an assist in Korea's 2-0 win over the United States at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Saturday. Son wore the armband, as he has done since 2018 for the national team, before being subbed out in the 63rd minute.When announcing his squad on Aug. 25, Hong said he would consider changing the team captain before the FIFA World Cup next year. And the coach did not give Son his full backing when he had a chance during a media availability a week later, saying he only wanted to remind people that things could change with the national team ahead of the big tournament.Son himself shrugged off those comments on the eve of the U.S. match and said he was only determined to do his best for the team from his position.And after Son lived up to his word on the field Saturday, Hong credited Son's leadership with helping Korea get past the United States."As our striker and our first line of defense, Son Heung-min did a great job leading the team," Hong said. "I'd like to congratulate him on his goal, and I think this win will serve as a massive boost for our team."Hong said he was pleased with the team's overall effort, too."For the first time in a while, I think we played the way we're capable of playing," the coach added. "The players all sacrificed their bodies for this win. From offense to defense, we played such a compact match and executed our plans really well."As for deploying Son up front instead of his usual position as a winger, Hong said, "He is a versatile player who can handle both positions.""Within our current tactical framework, we are trying to lessen defensive pressure on Son and also allow him to maximize his strengths. The goal he scored was a prime example of that," Hong said, referring to Son's conversion of Lee Jae-sung's through ball on the left wing.Also during this match, Korean German midfielder Jens Castrop made his Korea debut. A former Germany youth international, Castrop recently switched his football allegiance to Korea, his mother's birth country, and he is now the first foreign-born player of mixed blood to play for the Taegeuk Warriors."Though it was his first match, Castrop executed things he'd worked on pretty well," Hong said. "I think he will be of great help to the national team."Yonhap