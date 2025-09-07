Son Heung-min gets goal, assist in 2-0 win over U.S.
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 14:02 Updated: 07 Sep. 2025, 17:18
Son Heung-min picked up one goal and one assist to lead Korea to a 2-0 win over the United States in a friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, handing the Taeguk Warriors their first win over a non-Asian side under manager Hong Myung-bo.
Hong put Son as a No. 9, which proved to be effective, with the captain running in behind defenders and smashing the ball from a tight angle to give Korea a lead in the 18th minute. The goal came against U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Son at Tottenham Hotspur from 2015 to 2019.
Son came back again in the 43rd minute, teeing up Lee Dong-gyeong, who doubled the lead with a backheel finish.
Korea's defense also looked match fit in the first half, with center-back Kim Min-jae reading the opponents' movements and making aggressive moves to clear the ball out of the penalty box.
Kim played a significant role in Hong's 3-4-2-1 formation, which shifted to a 5-4-1 formation while defending. The defense looked firm in the first half, but some cracks appeared in the second half, allowing shots in dangerous positions.
But goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was there to the rescue through the added minutes when he made two consecutive saves to end the game at 2-0.
The win marks Hong's first victory against a non-Asian country since taking the helm in July last year, as the manager only secured wins in the third qualifying round of the FIFA World Cup and EAFF E-1 Football Championship.
Saturday's friendly demonstrated that Hong's new tactics with the 3-4-2-1 formation, as opposed to his 4-2-3-1 formation, could serve as a viable alternative with his regular picks with less than a year to go until the 2026 World Cup.
The match also saw Jens Castrop, the first foreign-born player of mixed heritage to be called up to the Korean men's squad, make his debut. The midfielder made agile movements throughout the pitch in the absence of veteran Hwang In-beom, who is out with injury.
Commentator Han Joon-hee praised the new tactics and Castrop.
“Son’s free role as a center forward suited our needs, and the team used him effectively on the counterattack,” Han said. “Lee Jae-sung and Lee Dong-gyeong also executed their roles well in the 3-4-2-1 formation. The midfield, especially Paik Seung-ho and Kim Jin-gyu, looked stable when pushing forward. Castrop showed excellent adaptability and movement on both flanks, which the team has been lacking.
“The 3-4-2-1 setup fits the team’s structure. Rather than keeping three midfielders, it might be more stable to add an extra defender, especially since Kim Min-jae has strong forward passing ability.”
Despite the win, Han noted areas for improvement.
“The buildup from the back was shaky at times. Wingbacks and midfielders need to make quicker off-the-ball movements," he said. "We also need more varied patterns to counter pressure when playing with a five-man backline. Jo’s saves prevented us from conceding, but we must tighten our defense and maintain focus until the final whistle.
“The United States was missing several Europe-based players, including Weston McKennie [of Juventus], and has internal issues, including uncertainty around Mauricio Pochettino’s position. Still, Korea performed well, especially given the absence of players like Hwang In-beom.”
Son, meanwhile, thanked Korean fans at the stadium for their passionate support.
“Thanks to the fans’ support, I felt a strong sense of responsibility and tried to give everything I had,” Son said. “I hope they enjoyed the game. This is not the end. I’ll keep showing improvement, step by step, even if not all at once. As long as fans continue to support us like today, we’ll keep working to be a team that gives everything on the pitch.
“I want to thank everyone who came to the stadium and everyone supporting us back in Korea.”
Son also praised Lee Jae-sung, who made a through ball in the captain's first goal and made a tidy one-two with him to set Lee Dong-gyeong for goal No. 2.
“We built up the play really well before the goal, and we executed exactly what we had planned,” Son said. “That shot angle came from a longstanding connection with Jae-sung. I’ve been lucky to score from tight angles like that before, but I always try to put the ball exactly where I want it. Thankfully, it went in. That opening goal allowed us to play with more confidence.
"I always say this, but I try to do what helps the team more than just focusing on myself. The other players adjust to me, and that makes me feel a lot of responsibility. Everyone played well today, and I’m proud that we were able to get a strong result on the road."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
