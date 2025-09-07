Georgia facility where Koreans are detained has history of health and safety violations
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 15:04
The facility where hundreds of Koreans are being held following a U.S. immigration raid has previously been cited for unsanitary conditions, raising fresh concerns over the treatment of detainees.
On Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained 475 individuals during a raid at the construction site of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution’s joint battery plant in Savannah, Georgia. Over 300 of those detained are believed to be Korean. Most are currently being held at the Folkston Processing Center in Georgia.
The center is not classified as a jail, but rather a "processing center" where ICE holds individuals while investigating their immigration status and determining whether to deport them. The facility is operated by GEO Group, a private contractor. Although its official capacity is around 1,100 detainees, the center is reportedly overcrowded.
Folkston has been previously flagged for poor conditions. A June 2022 report from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Homeland Security found multiple violations that endangered the health, safety and rights of detainees during a surprise inspection conducted from Nov. 16 to 18, 2021.
The report cited torn mattresses, leaks, standing water, mold, dilapidated shower facilities, poor ventilation, widespread insect infestations, a lack of hot water, broken toilets, malfunctioning freezer thermometers in the kitchen and a lack of hot meals. Detainees were also reportedly handcuffed inappropriately and their personal belongings mishandled. The report further noted a lack of timely medical care, mental health services and responsiveness to grievances.
Although ICE was later assessed to have accepted most of the recommendations in the report and implemented improvements, local human rights groups have continued to raise concerns.
In April of last year, a man from India named Jaspal Singh died at the Folkston facility after being detained for illegally entering the United States, prompting questions about medical negligence. An internal ICE review concluded that medical services at the facility deviated beyond safety thresholds and directly contributed to the death.
President Lee Jae Myung has also ordered a coordinated response, saying the incident should be resolved diplomatically given that it arose “in the course of investment and cooperation between Korea and the United States.”
A senior presidential official said on Sunday that Lee had instructed the government to “ensure the rights and interests of our nationals are not violated and to make every effort to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.”
Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun is reportedly coordinating a visit to Washington within the coming week, during which he is expected to meet with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to request cooperation and emphasize that the rights of Korean nationals must not be infringed.
Cho had previously stated during a meeting of the government’s task force for overseas Korean nationals held Saturday at the Seoul Government Complex that he was considering traveling to Washington if necessary to directly negotiate with U.S. officials.
During a phone call with First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo on Friday, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker said the State Department is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining close communication with relevant agencies.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU, KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)