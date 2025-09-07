 Korean community in U.S. angry, on edge after Georgia ICE raid
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 14:25 Updated: 07 Sep. 2025, 14:28
U.S. immigration authorities detained some 300 Korean nationals during a crackdown at the Korean construction site for the joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution on Sept. 4. The picture has been taken from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's website. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

WASHINGTON — The Korean community in the United States has become alarmed after the U.S. immigration authorities detained hundreds of Korean nationals during a crackdown at a Korean corporate construction site — an unprecedented move that keeps onlookers anxious over the next move by the U.S. government.
 
The large-scale raid at the construction site of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution’s joint battery plant has sparked outrage among Korean residents in the United States, with some calling the incident “shocking” and others accusing the United States of betraying Korean investment efforts.
 

“It’s as if the United States asked for investment and then stabbed us in the back,” a Korean national living in the United States commented. Others called for a fundamental review of visa procedures, noting that if the detainees’ visas did not match their activities, the companies may have left themselves open to the crackdown.
 
"I am furious that U.S. President Donald Trump deliberately targeted the Korean conglomerate for political gain, pandering to his hardcore MAGA [Make America Great Again] base and their anti-immigrant sentiment,” said a Korean resident surnamed Shin in Washington on Saturday.
 
Another Korean resident, Kim, said the raid seemed like “something out of a movie.”
 
“They are not violent criminals, but helicopters flew in, military vehicles were mobilized and they were taken away with their hands tied,” Kim said. “The entire process was inhumane. I was shocked after watching the footage.”
 
On MissyUSA, one of the largest online communities for Koreans in the United States, the story generated dozens of comments and quickly became a trending topic. Most posts and comments are in Korean.
 
“This is just heartbreaking,” one commenter wrote, adding, “It’s the early stage of construction, so they probably sent experienced workers. I can’t believe this is happening.” Another commenter said, “I read a report that the raid came after a MAGA-aligned female politician tipped off the authorities — that made me so angry.” A third wrote, “They blame foreigners, especially Asians, for why they are struggling when they don’t even work hard themselves. It’s frustrating.”
 
Still, some voices pointed to the need for better preparedness.
 
“No one should suffer unfair treatment, but given that the Trump administration has clearly stated its hardline stance against hiring [immigrants without legal permission], it’s disappointing that there wasn’t better preparation,” wrote one MissyUSA member who claims to have worked at a Korean plant in Georgia. “Back then, many Korean staff were dispatched from Korea, and safety protocols were not followed. One died on site. All the company did was shut down for a day and pay a penalty. I honestly don’t want to work at a Korean-run factory again.”
 
There were also criticisms that Korean businesses operating in the United States have prioritized “efficiency” while walking a legal tightrope in hiring. Some also called for a diplomatic solution between the Korean and U.S. governments.
 
"With tighter restrictions on issuing formal work visas under the Trump administration, it’s true that many people were in difficult positions,” said an immigration attorney in the United States surnamed Yun. “But the Korean employees taken in were mostly on ESTA or B1/B2 short-term visas, which do not allow legal employment. Considering the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance stance on undocumented labor, the companies should have been better prepared.”
 
“It’s possible that the Korean employees responded poorly during the initial raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” said an attorney working for a U.S. law firm who wished to remain anonymous. “The diplomatic channels between the two governments must be fully mobilized to resolve this issue through diplomacy.”
 
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo expressed regret over the mass detention of Korean nationals during a phone call with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, who requested the call. Park urged the U.S. government to actively cooperate to ensure a fair and swift resolution. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hooker replied that the U.S. State Department is closely monitoring the case and is communicating with the relevant agencies.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
