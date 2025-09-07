Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine

Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Sunday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, the operational command of the Polish armed forces said."Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the operational command said in a post on X.At 12:30 a.m. (GMT), nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.Reuters