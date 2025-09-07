 Release of detained Koreans in Georgia secured
Release of detained Koreans in Georgia secured

Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 16:49
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Dvids shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant on Sept. 4 in Ellabell, Georgia. [AP/YONHAP]

Negotiations for the release of Korean workers detained in Georgia have been completed following "a coordinated response by the government, business groups and the private sector," Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff to the president, said Sunday.
 
“We are now preparing to depart and bring our people home as soon as administrative procedures are finalized,” Kang said.
 

“The Korean government will remain fully alert and respond responsibly until every one of our citizens returns safely," he said at the start of a high-level meeting of the Democratic Party, government and presidential office at the prime minister’s residence in Jongno District, central Seoul.
 
He also announced plans to work with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and related companies to improve the visa system for Korean nationals traveling to the United States for large-scale industrial projects in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HONG JOO-HEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea United States Georgia immigration crackdown ICE Donald Trump

