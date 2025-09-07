Trump reportedly preparing to travel to Korea for APEC summit, possible meeting with Xi Jinping
Published: 07 Sep. 2025, 13:33
- YOON SO-YEON
U.S. President Donald Trump is "quietly preparing" to travel to South Korea in October to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) event, a CNN report said Sunday, hinting at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and even possibly the North Korean leader.
The news comes after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung invited Trump to the APEC event when Lee visited the United States in August.
"The summit, set to be held in the city of Gyeongju between late October and early November, is viewed as a key opportunity for Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping," read the report.
"The officials said there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC, but no firm plans are in place."
According to the report, Xi had invited Trump and his wife to visit China in a phone call held last month. Trump reportedly reciprocated the invitation, but no dates have been set yet.
The dates of Trump's trip to Korea are still being finalized, and it has not been confirmed whether he will make other stops on the way, CNN said. Trump is likely to "clinch more economic investments" for the United States, as witnessed by his trips to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to the report.
The report also hinted that Trump may be seeking to meet with Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader who recently made his multilateral diplomatic debut in China earlier this month. Before his meeting with Lee, Trump told reporters, "I look forward to meeting with him, and we’ll make relations better.”
However, on the day of the Sept. 3 Victory Day Parade, when Xi, Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered in a public show of solidarity, Trump openly expressed his dismay in a social media post.
“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” wrote Trump.
