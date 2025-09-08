 Kospi opens higher on tech gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 11:26
This photo taken on Sept. 8, shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul right after the opening of the stock market. [YONHAP]

This photo taken on Sept. 8, shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul right after the opening of the stock market. [YONHAP]

Korean stocks opened higher Monday, bucking losses on Wall Street, as technology shares advanced.
 
The Kospi rose 8.06 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,213.18 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
On Friday, U.S. stocks closed lower after the August jobs report came in weaker than expected.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48 percent to 45,400.86, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite edged down 0.03 percent to 21,700.39.
 
In Seoul, technology shares led the gains.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.01 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.28 percent.
 
Home appliance maker LG Electronics gained 0.13 percent, and Samsung SDS, the IT services unit of Samsung Group, jumped 1.78 percent.
 
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.59 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia slipped 1.97 percent.
 
The two automakers extended their losses following a raid last week at a Hyundai Motor plant in the U.S. state of Georgia. About 475 workers, including 300 Koreans, were arrested over alleged unlawful employment practices.
 
Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai shed 1.66 percent, and shipping giant HMM fell 0.87 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,389.45 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.11 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,391 won.
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea

More in Economy

As Korean investments go, so do workers with firms struggling with U.S. hiring

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Gov't finalizes reorganization plan to dismantle prosecution

Minting memories of liberty

Cheaper out of the gate

Related Stories

Kospi rises for 3rd day on eased trading woes

Yoon's removal sends Korean stocks on roller coaster ride

Shares open higher as Kospi tracks Wall Street’s overnight tech rally

Kospi opens higher in early trading after Monday's rally

Kospi posts record daily drop on foreign sell-off
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)