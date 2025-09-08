Seoul stocks extend winning streak to fifth day after U.S. job data

Shares closed higher for a fifth straight session Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted appetites for risky assets on expectations of U.S. rate cuts. The won's value rose slightly against the dollar.The benchmark Kospi rose 14.47 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 3,219.59.Trading volume was moderate at 366.37 million shares worth 8.15 trillion won ($5.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 542 to 324.Institutions and foreigners bought a net 77.68 billion won and 230.37 billion won worth of shares respectively, while retail investors off-loaded a net 384.96 billion won."Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data revived expectations for several [U.S.] Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, fueling demand for risky assets despite concerns over an economic slowdown," Hwang Jun-ho, an analyst at Sangsangin Investment & Securities, told Yonhap.In Seoul, technology shares led the gains.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.86 percent to 70,100 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.28 percent to 277,000 won.Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 3.37 percent to 951,000 won, and state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 2.31 percent to 37,600 won.Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.68 percent to 218,500 won while its smaller affiliate Kia slipped 1.59 percent to 104,900 won.The two automakers extended losses after a raid last week at a Hyundai Motor plant in the U.S. state of Georgia, where about 475 workers, including over 300 Koreans, have been detained for alleged visa violations.Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai shed 0.97 percent to 143,300 won, and national flagship carrier Korean Air dropped 0.42 percent to 23,550 won.The won was quoted at 1,390.60 won against the dollar as of 3:30 p.m., down 0.03 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,391 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 1.2 basis points to 2.448 percent, while the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds also declined 1.2 basis points to 2.608 percent.Yonhap