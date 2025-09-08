Chipotle set to spice up Korea in the first half of next year
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 20:04
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, a popular Mexican franchise in the United States, will open its first Korean store early next year, becoming Chipotle's first store in Asia.
Maeil Business Newspaper reported Monday that the launch is being led by SPC Group's Big Bite Company, which operates Shake Shack in Korea.
Industry sources said SPC has been preparing for the deal since at least September of last year. The company is expected to introduce Chipotle either through a licensing agreement or a joint venture.
The restaurant chain, founded in 1993 in the United States, sells burritos, tacos, salad bowls and quesadillas made with organic and gluten-free ingredients.
