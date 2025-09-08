 G-Star 2025 to feature creative powerhouses of Japanese role-playing games
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 18:20 Updated: 08 Sep. 2025, 18:23
A promotional image for G-Con 2025 shows Dragon Quest developer Yuji Horii as a host for the first G-Con session [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The upcoming G-Star 2025, Korea’s largest gaming convention, will feature talks by creators of popular games such as Dragon Quest and Horizon Forbidden West, the organizing committee said Monday.
 
Yuji Horii, the creator behind Square Enix’s popular Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) Dragon Quest, will be attending G-Con 2025 and providing a talk about his experience with video game storytelling and character making, according to the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-Games) and G-Star Organizing Committee.
 

This year’s G-Star 2025 will be held at the Bexco convention center in Busan from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, with the G-Con held on the first two days of the conference. The committee announced 19 total speakers on Monday, with the second lineup of speakers expected to be revealed later this month. The timetable for the G-Con will also be announced at a later date, according to K-Games.
 
The second session will invite Expedition 33’s lead writer, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, from Sandfall Interactive, Disco Elysium’s creative director, Robert Kurvitz, and Lee Jong-beom, a webtoonist known for “Dr. Frost” (2011-2021).
 
Atlus creative producer and game director Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima, the company’s art director and character designer, will talk about the popular JRPG series Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio and JRPG’s creative directions.
 
Notably, Japanese video game designer and director Hideki Kamiya, who was behind the hit titles Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry, will have a talk session with Bukkoro CEO Yoko Taro. Taro is known for directing Square Enix’s NieR: Automata.
 
Other developers include Baldur's Gate III cinematic director Jason Latino, Fallout: New Vegas studio design director Josh Sawyer and Horizon Forbidden West narrative director Ben McCaw.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
