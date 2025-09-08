HD Hyundai Heavy wins $292M container ship order in Asia
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 17:09
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said Monday it has won a 409.5 billion won ($292 million) order to build two container carriers for a client in Asia.
The ships will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by February 2028, the company said in a regulatory filing.
HD Hyundai Heavy is one of three affiliates under HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), along with HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.
HD KSOE is a subholding company of HD Hyundai, formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.
With the latest deal, HD KSOE has clinched $11.75 billion worth of orders so far this year to build 86 vessels, achieving 65.1 percent of its annual target of $18.05 billion.
As part of restructuring efforts at Korea's largest shipbuilding group, HD Hyundai Heavy and HD Hyundai Mipo are scheduled to merge by December.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)