 HD Hyundai Heavy wins $292M container ship order in Asia
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 17:09
This graphic provided by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. shows a container ship. [YONHAP]

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said Monday it has won a 409.5 billion won ($292 million) order to build two container carriers for a client in Asia.
 
The ships will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by February 2028, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

HD Hyundai Heavy is one of three affiliates under HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), along with HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.
 
HD KSOE is a subholding company of HD Hyundai, formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.
 
With the latest deal, HD KSOE has clinched $11.75 billion worth of orders so far this year to build 86 vessels, achieving 65.1 percent of its annual target of $18.05 billion.
 
As part of restructuring efforts at Korea's largest shipbuilding group, HD Hyundai Heavy and HD Hyundai Mipo are scheduled to merge by December.

