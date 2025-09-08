 Hyundai's eVTOL startup Supernal pauses work following executive departures, TechCrunch reports
Hyundai's eVTOL startup Supernal pauses work following executive departures, TechCrunch reports

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 09:40
Hyundai Motor's S-A1 eVTOL aircraft [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's S-A1 eVTOL aircraft [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Hyundai's electric air taxi startup Supernal has paused work on its aircraft program after recent staff cuts and the departure of its CEO and chief technology officer, TechCrunch reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
 
Supernal announced the departure of CEO Jaiwon Shin late last week. David McBride, the CTO, has also left, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 

Shin was appointed CEO of Supernal upon its establishment in the U.S. in 2021.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Supernal and Hyundai did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
Regarding the commercial service, the "newly appointed leadership will assess and determine the optimal timeline moving forward," Supernal told TechCrunch, while the company declined to comment on McBride's departure. Supernal shifted its global headquarters from Washington to Irvine, California, and laid off about 5 percent of its total work force, TechCrunch reported last year. 
 
The company last year partnered with a private jet charter firm and a passenger helicopter operator for the development of its air taxi infrastructure and said it planned to launch its five-seat, battery-powered electric vehicle takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in 2028 for commercial intracity passenger journeys. 
 
 

 

Reuters
tags Hyundai eVTOL

Hyundai's eVTOL startup Supernal pauses work following executive departures, TechCrunch reports

