Musinsa advances into Malaysia's offline cosmetics market

Musinsa, a Korean fashion platform, said Monday it has entered Malaysia's offline cosmetics market with its private-label products as part of its global expansion strategy.Musinsa signed a deal in the first half of the year with Guardian Malaysia, a health and beauty store chain, to supply its Oddtype cosmetics line starting in August, the company said in a press release.Guardian Malaysia operates more than 500 outlets nationwide.Under the deal, Musinsa will supply 28 Oddtype products to 100 Guardian stores by June next year.It marks the second time Musinsa has introduced Oddtype products through an overseas retail partner, following Japan last year."We are also planning to expand into the offline cosmetics markets in Singapore and Thailand through partnerships with local companies," a company official said.Separately, Musinsa plans to open its own offline stores in China later this year and in Japan next year.The company currently offers about 8,000 Korean fashion brands on its online platform and operates several offline stores domestically.Of those brands, some 3,000 are also available on Musinsa Global, the company's English-language platform targeting 13 Asian markets, excluding China.In Korea, Musinsa currently runs 29 "Musinsa Standard" outlets, which sell its private-label products, as well as four "Musinsa Store" locations featuring partner brands.Yonhap