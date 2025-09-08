SK Telecom to invest $14.8 million in Japanese startup TimeTree for AI agent service

SK Telecom, Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it has signed a strategic partnership to invest 2.2 billion yen ($14.8 million) in TimeTree, a popular Japanese schedule-sharing app operator, to collaborate on AI agent services.Through the agreement signed Friday in Tokyo, SK Telecom will seek to expand its AI agent service ecosystem and strengthen its presence in the Japanese AI market, it said.The company plans to apply its AI agent technology and expertise to TimeTree, marking its first overseas application of the technology.SK Telecom added that it seeks to use Japan as a regional hub for its global AI agent service expansion.Founded in 2014, TimeTree is a communication and calendar-sharing app with 67 million users worldwide."Collaboration with TimeTree is an important opportunity for SK Telecom to create new value in the global market through AI agent technology," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ryu Young-sang said. "We will lead the expansion of the AI agent service ecosystem in South Korea and Japan."Yonhap