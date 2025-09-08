Samsung Display to unveil new digital cockpit in German trade show

Samsung Display said Monday it will unveil a new digital cockpit solution for a safer and more convenient driving experience this week, in line with efforts to expand its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) portfolio.The Korean display maker will take part in the IAA Mobility 2025, which will kick off Tuesday in Munich for a six-day run, to showcase a wide array of new technologies and products, the company said in a release.During the show, Samsung Display will showcase a digital cockpit customized for self-driving automobiles, equipped with various OLED displays, including a "moving cluster display," which serves as a dashboard but retreats when parked."This moving OLED not only provides essential driving information, but also enhances interior aesthetics as a space-saving design solution," the company said.The cockpit includes a 14.4-inch, L-shaped display between the driver and passenger, taking advantage of OLED's flexibility and curved design, allowing users to control temperature and other vehicle settings.During the event, Samsung Display will also introduce the new DRIVE brand for automotive OLED products, which stands for "design differentiation, robust reliability, intelligent safety, visual excellence and expanded extendable."Samsung Display noted the brand reflects the company's commitment to foster the automotive sector as a new growth engine for the company."We will meet with global customers to introduce DRIVE and deepen their understanding of the stability and differentiated value of Samsung OLEDs," said Lee Joo-hyung, who heads the mobile display business at Samsung Display.Yonhap