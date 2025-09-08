Seoul to host int'l mobility conference with OECD transport body in Seoul

The government will host an international mobility conference this week with the International Transport Forum, the transport governing body of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in Seoul, officials said Monday.The 2025 Global Mobility Conference will run for two days from Tuesday under the theme of "Future Together: Innovation of Unlocking Progress." Discussions will cover the commercialization of autonomous driving and urban air mobility, and mobility rights for disadvantaged groups.Representatives of global firms, including Hyundai Motor, China's BYD and Joby Aviation, will take part. Dmitry Mariyasin, deputy executive secretary of the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe, and Song Chang-hyeon, head of Hyundai Motor's autonomous driving division, will deliver keynote speeches."The conference will be an opportunity for Korea to share its innovation strategy with the world and strengthen the foundation for global cooperation," Second Vice Transport Minister Kang Hee-up said.Yonhap