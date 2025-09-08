 Train travel: SRT reservations open for Chuseok
Train travel: SRT reservations open for Chuseok

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 19:18 Updated: 08 Sep. 2025, 19:22
 
Reservations for SRT high-speed train tickets have opened for "transportation vulnerable" individuals at Suseo Station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Monday. The reservations are for trains running from Oct. 2nd through Oct. 12. The reservation period is divided into priority booking for "transportation vulnerable" individuals and general booking for the public. [YONHAP]

Yonhap
