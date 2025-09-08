T'way Air to change corporate name to Trinity Airways
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 16:12
T’way Air, a Korean low-cost carrier recently acquired by Daemyung Sono Group, announced Monday that it will change its corporate name to Trinity Airways as part of a broader push for global expansion and brand renewal.
Along with the name change, the airline unveiled a new corporate identity and declared its intention to “accelerate the integration of group-wide travel services.”
The name Trinity is derived from the Latin word Trinitas, meaning “three in one,” symbolizing completeness through unity. The rebrand reflects the company’s ambition to combine air travel with hotel and resort services, offering a richer and more differentiated travel experience.
With the rebranding, Trinity Airways plans to strengthen strategic collaborations between its airline routes and the group’s hotel and resort infrastructure across Asia, Europe and the Americas. The company will also introduce a unified membership program and customized travel packages to maximize synergy across its affiliates.
The full rebranding will be rolled out in the first half of next year, including a redesign of aircraft exteriors and a complete overhaul of the corporate identity.
Originally launched in 2004 as Hansung Airlines, Korea’s first low-cost carrier, the company adopted the T’way Air brand in 2010. The renaming marks the first change in 14 years.
“This rebranding to Trinity Airways marks a new beginning for the company,” the airline said in a statement. “We aim to unlock new possibilities in the aviation industry with a focus on customer safety and sustainability.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
