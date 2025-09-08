Samsung's OLED TV wins glare-free certification in Germany

Samsung Electronics said Monday that its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV has won a certification in Germany for offering a deep black color under bright environments through its glare-free technology.The Korean tech giant's S95F TV, released in 2025, was certified for offering the "real black" color by the Germany-based institute Verband der Elektrotechnik, the company said in a release.The certification acknowledges that Samsung's TV delivers reflection-free black images, measured at below 0.005 nits in dark environments, while also offering clear colors under direct sunlight, it added.A nit is a unit of luminance equal to one candela per square meter."We look forward to bringing more customers the opportunity to experience world-class picture quality with the deepest blacks and color clarity," Seol Hoon, who heads Samsung Electronics' consumer electronics division, said.Yonhap