Samsung's OLED TV wins glare-free certification in Germany
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:06
Samsung Electronics said Monday that its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV has won a certification in Germany for offering a deep black color under bright environments through its glare-free technology.
The Korean tech giant's S95F TV, released in 2025, was certified for offering the "real black" color by the Germany-based institute Verband der Elektrotechnik, the company said in a release.
The certification acknowledges that Samsung's TV delivers reflection-free black images, measured at below 0.005 nits in dark environments, while also offering clear colors under direct sunlight, it added.
A nit is a unit of luminance equal to one candela per square meter.
"We look forward to bringing more customers the opportunity to experience world-class picture quality with the deepest blacks and color clarity," Seol Hoon, who heads Samsung Electronics' consumer electronics division, said.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
