 Samsung's OLED TV wins glare-free certification in Germany
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Samsung's OLED TV wins glare-free certification in Germany

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:06
Visitors at Samsung Electronics' Latin America VD Seminar in Sao Paulo, Brazil, open from June 24 to 25, look at Samsung’s OLED displays. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Visitors at Samsung Electronics' Latin America VD Seminar in Sao Paulo, Brazil, open from June 24 to 25, look at Samsung’s OLED displays. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Samsung Electronics said Monday that its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV has won a certification in Germany for offering a deep black color under bright environments through its glare-free technology.
 
The Korean tech giant's S95F TV, released in 2025, was certified for offering the "real black" color by the Germany-based institute Verband der Elektrotechnik, the company said in a release.
 
The certification acknowledges that Samsung's TV delivers reflection-free black images, measured at below 0.005 nits in dark environments, while also offering clear colors under direct sunlight, it added.
 
A nit is a unit of luminance equal to one candela per square meter.
 
"We look forward to bringing more customers the opportunity to experience world-class picture quality with the deepest blacks and color clarity," Seol Hoon, who heads Samsung Electronics' consumer electronics division, said.

Yonhap
tags samsung oled TV

More in Tech

Samsung Display to unveil new digital cockpit in German trade show

Samsung's OLED TV wins glare-free certification in Germany

Hyundai's eVTOL startup Supernal pauses work following executive departures, TechCrunch reports

Motorola overtakes Samsung to become second in foldable smartphone market

Bong Joon-ho, Lee Soo-man to speak at JoongAng Ilbo's 60th anniversary conference

Related Stories

Samsung hones in on AI for new TV lineup, plays catch-up in OLEDs

Samsung Electronics kept its crown as top TV provider worldwide in Q3

LG, Samsung declare a truce over QLED TVs

Samsung and LG still dominate global TV market

Samsung Electronics to introduce new OLED TV at CES 2023
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)