Animals come out after dark for Everland's newly launched 'Night Safari Tram'
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 09:42
Everland is giving visitors a new reason to stay after sundown. The theme park, operated by Samsung C&T, has opened a “Night Safari Tram” that lets guests observe tigers, lions and brown bears when they are most active — at night.
The 20-minute ride, which launched Friday, winds through Safari World, home to more than 40 predators. To intensify the experience, Everland has introduced enrichment activities: lions pounce on bait placed on zebra replicas, tigers climb trees and bears plunge into pools to catch live trout.
To add to the atmosphere, there are lighting installations and narration, while herbivore models scattered across the landscape create the impression of a wild hunt.
The tram runs Fridays through Sundays and on holidays until Nov. 9. Reservations are available two weeks in advance via the Everland app and its website.
The safari coincides with Everland’s fall festival, “The Everland of OZ,” which reimagines the park’s gardens as the Emerald City from “The Wizard of Oz.” Visitors can explore themed zones, AI photo booths and escape-room games. For those seeking thrills, the park also offers “Blood City,” a horror attraction featuring zombie dance shows and 4K projections.
