Travel YouTuber of 'Kwaktube' announces he is getting married, becoming a father

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 19:16 Updated: 08 Sep. 2025, 20:19
Travel YouTuber and Kwak Joon-bin speaks in a video shared on his channel on Sept. 8. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Travel YouTuber Kwak Joon-bin announced Monday that he is getting married and will soon become a father.
 
Kwak shared the news in the video with a titled that roughly translates to “A New Beginning in Life” on his channel “Kwaktube.”
  

“My fiancee is much younger than me, but she always lifted my self-esteem and gave me confidence,” Kwak said. “She is quiet and very introverted, but she supported me and took care of me when I was not much of anything.”
 
He said the couple first met before his rise to fame, dated for some time and then split when their schedules grew demanding.
 
“After some time apart, we got back together, and we became an even greater source of comfort to each other,” he said.
 
He explained that they originally planned to marry in May of next year but decided to do so in October after learning they were expecting a child.
 
"While preparing for our wedding, an even greater blessing came to us. I am becoming a father," he said. "I feel so happy and blessed. As someone’s husband and someone’s father, I want to grow more mature and live even more diligently."


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
