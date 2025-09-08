More in Food & Travel

Travel YouTuber of 'Kwaktube' announces he is getting married, becoming a father

Animals come out after dark for Everland's newly launched 'Night Safari Tram'

Seoul to host drone show inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Cheongju Zoo roars back to life with upgrades and new tours

'Spent 460,000 won, but got 200,000 won back': New 'half-price travel' programs offer tourism for cheap