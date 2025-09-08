Korea plans flagship store for cultural heritage at Gyeongbok Palace
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 15:59
Amid rising global interest in Korean cultural heritage products fueled by the popularity of Netflix’s animated series “KPop Demon Hunters,” visitors will soon be able to find a wide range of such merchandise in a large, specialized retail space at Gyeongbok Palace.
The government also plans to expand revitalization projects modeled after Gyeongju’s Hwangnidan-gil — where history and modern life coexist — to other parts of the country.
Huh Min, administrator of the Korea Heritage Service (KHS), unveiled these plans during a press briefing at Deoksu Palace’s Seokjojeon Hall in Seoul on Monday.
Under the vision, Korea’s cultural heritage will be branded as “K-heritage,” with multilingual AI-guided interpretation services to promote it globally. The KHS will also continue building 3-D digital resources of heritage sites to support related industries such as gaming, film and television.
The “Gyeongbok Palace flagship store” is expected to open in the basement of the palace’s eastern parking lot near Geonchun Gate. The move follows criticism that, despite surging sales of heritage goods — from about 4 billion won ($2.87 million) in 2020 to an estimated 12 billion won in 2024 — retail facilities and specialized products remain lacking.
“The plan is being reviewed alongside the expansion of Gyeongbok Palace’s external parking facilities,” Huh said. “Based on the results of an ongoing study, we will invest 16.8 billion won by 2027 to create a 3,300-square-meter [35,521-square-foot] space where visitors can shop and relax.”
The KHS also announced “smart regulatory reforms” aimed at minimizing public inconvenience from large-scale excavations and development projects, while expanding historic city revitalization models like Hwangnidan-gil nationwide.
Since 2015, the service has carried out “Historic City Image Restoration Projects” in Gyeongju, Gongju, Buyeo and Iksan. Among them, the restoration of traditional landscapes in Hwangnam-dong, Gyeongju, is seen as a successful case, which the KHS plans to replicate in other cities.
“We will ensure excavation surveys are linked with surrounding areas so that historical sites and residents’ daily lives can coexist,” said Lee Jong-hoon, director of the service’s Heritage Policy Bureau.
Separately, Huh revealed that the government recently sent a letter to Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay requesting cooperation to invite North Korea to the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, which will take place in Busan next year.
The two Koreas previously conducted joint surveys of the Manwoldae royal palace site in Kaesong, but all cultural heritage exchanges have been suspended since 2018 due to strained inter-Korean relations.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
