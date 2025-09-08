South Korea seeks to resume joint survey of ancient palace site with North

South Korea said Monday it will push to restart a joint archaeological survey with North Korea at a historic palace site in the North, reviving a project that has been on hold since 2018.The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) said the plan is part of its new policy agenda under the Lee Jae Myung administration. It also includes efforts to restore a major temple on Mount Kumgang, a scenic North Korean mountain recently designated as a Unesco World Heritage site."We will explore promoting inter-Korean exchanges in the cultural heritage sector," the agency said in a release, citing the joint survey of the Manwoldae palace site as a key priority.Other cross-border initiatives include a joint survey of Cheorwon Fortress from the Later Goguryeo, or Taebong, Kingdom (910-918) and restoration work at Yujeom Temple on Mount Kumgang.Manwoldae served as the main palace of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) for about 400 years and is located in present-day Kaesong. From 2007 to 2018, the two Koreas conducted eight rounds of joint excavation, unearthing approximately 17,900 artifacts, including a piece of metal of a specific type.The project was suspended in 2018 amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula and a broader freeze in inter-Korean cooperation. The stalemate deepened after the collapse of nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang in 2019.Officials acknowledged on Monday that a quick resumption is unlikely, stating that the project would only move forward "if conditions are met."The KHS said it will work with other ministries and private groups to prepare for future collaboration.In addition to cross-border initiatives, the agency announced domestic projects, including the development of an AI ecosystem for national heritage and the expansion of cultural assets in Korean content creation.It also pledged to successfully host the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee in the southern port city of Busan in July 2026. The event is expected to draw more than 3,000 participants from around the world.Yonhap