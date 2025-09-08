Mass arrest of Koreans at symbol of economic alliance (KOR)

The mass detention of Korean workers at the Hyundai Motor–LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in Georgia has sent shock waves through Korea. Georgia has become emblematic of the Korea-U.S. economic alliance, hosting facilities or planned investments from Hyundai, SK Innovation, Hanwha Solutions, Doosan Bobcat and Hankook Tire. Against this backdrop, the sight of more than 300 Korean employees being hauled away in shackles and cable ties as if they were hardened criminals stunned the public.The Korean government responded swiftly. After President Lee Jae Myung ordered a full-scale effort, authorities moved quickly to negotiate with U.S. counterparts and arranged a charter flight to bring the detained workers home. Businesses and economic organizations coordinated in step, earning credit for a rapid response.Yet, the incident remains troubling. It came just 10 days after the Korea-U.S. summit, while follow-up talks on tariffs and investment were ongoing. Only months earlier, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung pledged a $26 billion investment at the White House under the watch of President Donald Trump. While Washington cited immigration enforcement as the reason for the raid, it also appeared to send a political message: no exceptions, not even for allies.There is no denying that employing workers under ESTAs or short-term business visas raises legal concerns. Korean firms must examine past practices. But the rigidity of the U.S. visa system makes compliance almost impossible. Employment visas for essential engineers and skilled staff are notoriously scarce, and the process for resident or investor visas is lengthy and restrictive, leaving short-term dispatches with few options beyond ESTA. Strict crackdowns without addressing these structural gaps are inconsistent and unfair.Some observers believe the raid was a political performance aimed at the upcoming midterm elections. Whatever the motive, staging such actions against a close ally undermines trust in the Korea-U.S. partnership. It also risks discouraging foreign investment in America itself. Korean companies are channeling billions into shipbuilding, semiconductors, solar and batteries. Continued visa hurdles paired with aggressive enforcement could weaken their resolve and ultimately damage U.S. efforts to revive domestic manufacturing.For Korea, the episode is a sobering lesson. Securing the workers’ release was a relief, but preventing recurrence requires institutional fixes and stronger diplomatic safeguards. Practical diplomacy cannot remain a slogan; it must mean proactive protection of citizens’ rights abroad.미국 조지아주 현대차·LG에너지솔루션 합작 배터리 공장에서 발생한 불법 체류자 단속과 대량 구금 사태는 충격적이다. 조지아주는 현대차그룹을 비롯해 SK이노베이션, 한화솔루션, 두산밥캣, 한국타이어 등 국내 기업들이 배터리와 자동차, 물류, 태양광 공장을 운영하거나 투자를 계획하는 한·미 경제 동맹의 상징적 현장이다.이런 곳에서 우리 근로자 300여 명이 중범죄자나 된 것처럼 쇠사슬과 케이블 타이에 묶여 연행되는 장면에 국민은 경악을 금치 못했다. 다행히 정부가 신속히 움직여 미국 측과 협상을 타결하고, 전세기를 띄워 억류됐던 우리 근로자들을 귀국시키기로 한 것은 평가할 만하다. 대통령이 총력 대응을 지시한 뒤 정부와 기업, 경제단체가 발 빠르게 대응한 결과다.그러나 사건의 본질은 여전히 유감스럽다. 불과 열흘 전 한·미 정상회담이 열렸고, 관세와 대미 투자 문제를 놓고 후속 협상이 한창이던 시점이었다. 정의선 현대차 회장이 백악관에서 트럼프 대통령이 지켜보는 가운데 210억 달러 투자를 약속한 것이 겨우 몇 달 전이었다. 미국이 내세운 명분은 불법 취업 단속이지만, 사실상 ‘동맹이라도 예외가 없다’는 정치적 메시지를 보낸 것으로 보인다.실제로 ESTA(전자여행허가)나 단기 상용(B1) 비자로 공장에서 일한 것은 현행법 위반 소지가 있다. 그런 점에선 우리 기업도 과거의 관행을 돌아봐야 한다. 그러나 미 당국이 자국 비자 제도의 경직성을 고려하지 않은 채 단속만 강화하는 것은 앞뒤가 맞지 않는 처사다. 한국 기업들이 현지 공장을 가동하기 위해 꼭 필요한 엔지니어와 숙련 인력 대상 취업 비자는 ‘하늘의 별 따기’ 수준이고, 주재원이나 투자자 비자도 발급이 까다롭고 절차가 길어 단기 파견에는 사실상 쓸 수 없다. 결국 한국 기업들은 ESTA나 단기 상용 비자에 의존할 수밖에 없는 구조로 내몰린다.이번 사건이 내년 중간선거를 앞둔 트럼프 행정부의 정치적 퍼포먼스라는 해석도 제기된다. 하지만 동맹국을 상대로 한 보여주기식 단속은 한·미 동맹의 신뢰를 해치는 행위다. 더구나 외국 기업의 투자 의지를 위축시킬 수 있다는 점에서 미국 자신도 손해다. 한국 기업들은 조선, 반도체, 태양광, 배터리 등 전략 산업에서 대규모 대미 투자를 진행 중이다. 비자 문제 해결 없이 강경 단속만 이어진다면 이들의 투자 의지는 흔들릴 수밖에 없다. 결국 미국의 제조업 부흥에도 역효과로 돌아올 것이다.한국 정부도 이번 사건을 교훈으로 삼아야 한다. 신속 귀국이 성사된 것은 다행스럽지만, 재발 방지를 위한 제도 개선과 외교적 안전장치 마련이 시급하다. 실용외교가 말뿐인 구호에 그치지 않으려면 국민의 안전과 권익을 지키는 데 더 빠르고 적극적으로 나서야 한다.