The monastery of science and truth: The Salk Institute (KOR)

Jonas Salk, the physician who developed the polio vaccine and saved millions of children worldwide, dreamed of building a nonprofit research institute funded by his patent income. His plan was to establish an innovative center for biology and neuroscience, attracting leading scholars of his time. For this vision, he placed architecture at the forefront and turned to Prof. Louis Kahn of Yale University, one of the century’s most celebrated architects.The chosen site was La Jolla, a coastal town near Los Angeles, renowned as one of the finest resorts in the United States. Overlooking the Pacific, the Salk Institute was completed in 1965. From the outset, it was praised both for its scientific facilities and its architectural achievement. Today, the institute is designated as a national historic landmark.Kahn arranged the institute’s two laboratory wings in symmetrical lines framing a broad central plaza. Following his design philosophy, each building combined “servant” levels—mechanical floors carrying utilities—with “served” levels dedicated to research. By separating infrastructure into tiers, he freed the laboratories from spatial constraints, giving scientists the flexibility to reconfigure workspaces as projects evolved. Inspired by the silence and light of the monastery at Assisi, Kahn infused the institute with a contemplative atmosphere that made it feel like a monastery for scientific inquiry.The central plaza has often been called one of the greatest spaces of the 20th century. Originally intended as a garden, it was transformed after consultation with Mexican architect Luis Barragán, who advised leaving it empty. The result was a marble expanse leading the eye toward the ocean, cut by a narrow stream of water running directly to the horizon. The plaza evokes a philosophical interplay of void and fullness, with the sky as its ceiling, the sea as its floor and the concrete structures forming its walls. Along the edges, 36 individual studies project outward, their rhythmic pattern reinforcing the site’s harmony.Salk told Kahn he wanted a building so beautiful that even Picasso would visit. Kahn responded with spaces that astonished through simplicity and scale. In the decades since, the institute has become one of the world’s foremost scientific centers, home to 11 Nobel laureates and the birthplace of pioneering therapies.소아마비 백신을 개발해 전 세계 아동을 구한 조나스 소크(1914~1995) 박사는 막대한 특허 수입을 투자해 비영리 독립연구소 설립을 꿈꿨다. 당시 혁신적인 생물학과 신경과학 연구기관으로 최고 연구자들을 유치한다는 계획이었다. 설립에 앞서 무엇보다 훌륭한 건축환경이 우선이라 판단, 예일대 교수인 거장 루이스 칸(1901~1974)에게 설계를 맡겼다.LA 인근 라호야는 미국에서 손꼽히는 휴양 도시이며, 연구소는 태평양에 면한 환상적인 입지에 자리했다. 1965년 완공 직후부터 연구소의 첨단 기능과 건축적 미학 모두 성공을 거둔 명작으로 극찬받았고 현재는 국가 문화재로 지정되었다. 긴 중앙광장 좌우로 선형의 연구실험동을 대칭으로 배열했다. 콘크리트 벽체의 건물은 칸의 이론대로 ‘봉사하는’ 설비층과 ‘봉사 받는’ 연구층이 짝을 이뤄 구축했다. 공간을 제약하는 설비들을 별도 층에 올려 자유로워진 실험실은 프로젝트에 따라 수시로 구획을 달리하는 유연성을 확보했다. 칸이 감동했던 아시시 수도원의 ‘침묵과 빛’을 건물 곳곳에 재현해 과학 연구와 진리 탐구의 수도원으로 만들었다.중앙광장은 ‘20세기의 가장 위대한 공간’으로 손꼽힌다. 원래는 광장에 수목을 심어 정원을 만들 계획이었는데 또 한 명의 거장, 루이스 바라간에게 자문해 텅 빈 마당으로 바꾸었다. 대양을 향해 열려있는 무한 공간으로 대리석 바닥에 한 줄기 수로가 태평양을 향해 흘러간다. 하늘은 천장이 되고 바다는 바닥이, 건물은 벽이 된 ‘비어 있어 가득 찬’ 철학적인 공간이다. 36개의 개인 연구실이 대양을 바라보도록 벽면에 돌출되어 운율까지 이룬다.소크 박사는 ‘피카소가 찾아올 만한’ 아름다운 건축이 최고 연구소를 만드는 전제라고 건축가에게 주문했다. 칸은 아름다움이란 ‘놀라움’에서 얻어진다는 확신대로 경이로운 공간을 창조했다. 그 결과일까, 11명의 노벨상 수상자를 배출하고 각종 치료제를 개발한 이 분야 최고의 연구소가 되었다.