법원, 구글에 “검색 데이터 경쟁사와 공유해야”
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:28
Judge Orders Google to Share Search Results to Help Resolve Monopoly
Google must hand over its search results and some data to rival companies but does not need to break itself up by selling its Chrome web browser, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, a decision in a landmark antitrust case that falls short of the sweeping changes proposed by the government to rein in the power of Silicon Valley.
Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said in a 223-page ruling that to resolve Google’s monopoly in search, the company must share some of its search data with companies that are “qualified competitors.” The Justice Department had asked the judge to force the company to share even more of its data, arguing it was key to Google’s dominance.
Mehta also put restrictions on payments that Google uses to ensure its search engine gets prime placement in web browsers and on smartphones. But he stopped short of banning those payments entirely and did not grant the government’s request that Google be forced to sell Chrome, which the government said was necessary to remedy the company’s power as a search monopoly.
“Notwithstanding this power, courts must approach the task of crafting remedies with a healthy dose of humility,” said Mehta in Tuesday’s decision. “This court has done so.”
The conservative ruling is a blow to the government’s all-out push in recent years to challenge the dominance of the biggest tech companies. Under both the Biden and Trump administrations, the federal government accused Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta of anti-competitive behavior meant to illegally monopolize parts of the internet.
“It’s the most important antitrust case of the 21st century,” said Bill Baer, who was an assistant attorney general for antitrust in the Obama administration. “And, of course, the battle is not over, because there will be appeals and appeals and appeals.”
Mehta’s decision in the case, which is the first government monopoly lawsuit against a modern tech giant to go from filing to remedies, will set the tone as courts consider other antitrust cases accusing large tech companies of abusing their power, most prominently against Google.
미국 연방 법원은 화요일(9월 2일) 구글이 검색 결과와 일부 데이터를 경쟁사에 제공해야 한다는 판결을 내렸다. 그러나 정부 요구대로 웹브라우저 크롬을 매각할 필요는 없게 됐다. 이는 실리콘밸리 빅테크의 권한을 제한하기 위해 정부가 제안했던 광범위한 조치에는 미치지 못하는 결정이다.
워싱턴 연방지방법원 아밋 메타 판사는 223쪽에 달하는 판결문에서 구글의 검색 독점 문제를 해결하기 위해 자격 있는 경쟁사에 일부 검색 데이터를 공유해야 한다고 밝혔다. 미 법무부는 구글의 지배력을 유지하는 핵심 수단이라며 더 많은 데이터를 공유하도록 강제해야 한다고 주장했으나 받아들여지지 않았다.
메타 판사는 또 구글이 웹브라우저와 스마트폰에서 자사 검색엔진이 우선 배치되도록 하기 위한 지급금에 제한을 뒀다. 그러나 이 같은 보상 자체를 전면 금지하지는 않았으며 구글의 독점적 지위를 해소하기 위해 크롬을 매각해야 한다는 정부 측 요구도 기각했다.
메타 판사는 이날 판결문에서 “구글의 막강한 권한에도 불구하고, 법원이 구제 조치를 마련하는 데 있어서는 겸허한 태도가 필요해 이 같이 결정했다”고 밝혔다.
비교적 보수적인 이번 판결은 지난 수년간 바이든 행정부와 트럼프 행정부 모두가 추진해온 ‘빅테크 권한 견제’ 노력에 제동을 거는 결과가 됐다. 두 행정부는 구글, 애플, 아마존, 메타 등이 인터넷의 특정 영역을 불법적으로 독점하려 했다고 주장해왔다.
오바마 행정부 시절 법무부 반독점 담당 차관보를 지낸 빌 베어는 “21세기 가장 중요한 반독점 사건”이라며 “이번 싸움은 끝나지 않았다. 항소에 이어 또 다른 항소가 이어질 것”이라고 말했다.
이번 판결은 현대 기술 대기업을 상대로 제기된 독점 소송 가운데 처음으로 구체적인 구제 조치까지 이어진 사례다. 앞으로 특히 구글을 비롯한 빅테크 기업들을 상대로 한 다른 반독점 재판에도 영향을 미칠 전망이다.
WRITTEN BY DAVID MCCABE AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
