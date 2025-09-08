 Ateez becomes new face of Tokyo-based brand AVIREX
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 09:29
Ateez has been tapped as the new face of AVIREX, a Tokyo-based brand marking its 50th anniversary. The partnership includes a line of collaboration products, available for preorder beginning Wednesday.  
 
The campaign’s black-and-white portraits showcase the eight members’ distinct personalities and sharp intensity. AVIREX plans to release interviews and behind-the-scenes visuals on its website and YouTube channel to mark the launch.
 

Hongjoong and Seonghwa, two of the group’s members, have also signed on with the Japanese eyewear label The Silent Soul. Their sleek campaign images have drawn an immediate wave of fan response. The brand is celebrating the collaboration with a promotion through Sept. 21, offering buyers a chance to win access to a fan signing for 300 people. Every purchase comes with an exclusive lookbook and photo cards.
 
Meanwhile, Ateez is slated to release “Ashes to Light,” its first Japanese studio album in more than four years on Sept. 17. The record includes nine songs — five new tracks and four previously released singles. A showcase event will follow on release day.
 
Before the album’s arrival, the group will perform three nights in Saitama from Sept. 13 to 15, as part of its 2025 world tour, “In Your Fantasy.” Concerts in Nagoya and Kobe are scheduled later this fall.
 
Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.” The eight-member group consists of Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.
 

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
