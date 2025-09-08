CIX 'goes together' as quartet with 'GO' series EP
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 09:55
- SHIN HA-NEE
CIX has a lot to prove after its quintet shrank down to a quartet last year. The boy band believes its eighth EP, “GO Chapter 1: Go Together” — a rare second release within a single year for the six-year-old group — will do just that.
Back in March, the members broke down in tears on stage during their fourth concert in Seoul, a moment that reflected both the weight of former member Bae Jin-young’s departure a year earlier and the challenges of moving forward.
“We had to change everything after the reorganization into a four-member group, from choreography to recordings,” said leader BX during a roundtable interview in eastern Seoul last Tuesday, recalling the emotional night.
“We somehow managed to push through, finish the show, and then we felt as if we reassured our fans, like a heavy weight has been lifted,” he continued. “Maybe that’s why tears fell."
Now consisting of members BX, Seunghun, Yonghee and Hyunsuk, CIX debuted in 2019 under C9 Entertainment. Former member Bae ended his contract with C9 Entertainment on Aug. 1 of last year, leaving the group to start anew with his solo career. CIX released its first project as a quartet in January, “Thunder.”
Eight months later comes “GO Chapter 1: Go Together,” CIX’s eighth EP. Since CIX’s debut, this marks the first time since 2021 for the group to put out two albums in a single year, a sign of renewed drive and determination.
The members have been closely involved in shaping the new record, from its earliest concepts to the choreography.
“We feel particularly attached to this new album because we’ve been part of the discussions from the very early stages for this album,” said BX. “It’s a well-crafted one as well, so I believe it’s worth looking forward to.”
“GO Chapter 1: Go Together” features four songs, including the lead track, “Wonder You,” co-written and co-composed by BX.
The group’s latest “GO” series will be centered on the concept of heaven — a continuation of the group’s complex and intricate world-building inspired by the “Divine Comedy” by Dante Alighieri (1265-1321), after exploring hell and purgatory in its previous “Hello” and “OK” series — with teasers and concept photos featuring angelic wings and dreamlike aesthetics.
“We’ve reached our seventh year in our career,” said Hyunsuk. “We want our fans to think, ‘Yes, this is CIX. This is what CIX does best,’ when they hear this album."
With Bae reportedly preparing to relaunch his solo career in September, the CIX members stressed that there are no hard feelings between them, adding that they are in touch with the former bandmate from time to time.
“He has his own path, and we have our own as well,” said Hyunseok. “So we’re cheering each other on.”
For CIX, fans remain the greatest motivation.
“During our ‘Thunder’ era, many fans told us that we seemed so cool and dependable,” the leader said, recalling earlier this year. “So with this album, we talked a lot among ourselves, promising to each other, let’s all give our best this time as well — so we wouldn’t disappoint our fans.”
