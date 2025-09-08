P1Harmony to release first English-language album, 'EX'
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 15:08
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band P1Harmony is set to release its first English-language album, “EX,” on Sept. 26.
Agency FNC Entertainment revealed the tracklist on Monday.
There will be five songs on the album, including the title track, “Dancing Queen,” “Stupid Brain,” “Night of My Life” and a Spanish version of the title track.
The band’s members were heavily involved in the album production, with the agency likening them to the “creative producers.” Members Keeho, Intak and Jongseob are listed as the songwriters for the title track.
P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with the EP “Disharmony: Stand Out.” The sextet has released songs like “Siren” (2020), “Scared” (2021), “Do It Like This” (2022), “Jump” (2023), “Killin’ It” (2024) and “DUH!”
